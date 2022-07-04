Campeche Prosecutor’s Office carried out a search warrant in the house of “Alito” Moreno

The Campeche Prosecutor’s Office carried out a search warrant in the house of the PRI national leader Alejandro ‘Alito’ Moreno

(Times Media Mexico).- Agents from the Attorney General’s Office of the state of Campeche carried out a search warrant on Monday, July 4th, in a property that belongs to former Governor Alejandro Moreno, who is currently the national leader of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI).

The legal action was carried out at the address located in the Fraccionamiento Lomas del Castillo, which is very close to the coast of the state capital.

In the operation, the agents of the Campeche Prosecutor’s Office knocked down the main door with a battering ram, in addition to entering with bulletproof vests and long weapons.

Sources detailed that Alejandro Moreno is being investigated for the crimes of money laundering and tax evasion.

Until now, Campeche authorities have not given an official report on this operation, which according to local media began around 6 AM on Monday, July 4th.

On June 14th, ministerial agents of the state of Campeche carried out an inspection outside the premises of this property.

At that time, the agents inspected the property from the outside for about 10 minutes, they did not enter the premises and they only took photographs of the outside, then left the place.

