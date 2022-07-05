Bison attacks senior citizen (Watch Video)

A 71-year-old visitor at Yellowstone National Park was gored by a bison on Wednesday, marking the third such attack at the park since May 30.

In a statement released on Thursday, the National Park Service said that the attack occurred near Yellowstone’s Storm Point at Yellowstone Lake, when the woman and her daughter “inadvertently approached the bison as they were returning to their vehicle at the trailhead, causing the bull bison to charge.”

The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital in Cody, Wyoming. The incident is under investigation, and the park service said there’s no additional information to share.

After the bison goring incident on Tuesday, Dennis Jorgensen, the bison program manager in the Northern Great Plains for the World Wildlife Fund, declared that people should maintain at least a football fields distance away from the animals.

“Bison are the largest terrestrial mammal in North America. They can weigh more than 2,000 pounds and can run as fast as 35 miles per hour. Despite their large size, they are extremely agile so it is suggested that you stay at least 100 yards from bison in a natural setting,” Jorgensen concluded.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments