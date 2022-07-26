Another collision on the Mérida-Tetiz highway

Paramedics and Firefighters from the SSP treated the occupant of a compact car that was involved in a collision with a pick-up truck at kilometer 22 of the Mérida-Tetiz highway.

A group of construction workers were traveling in a Renault Clio compact vehicle, and upon reaching the junction that connects Hunucmá and Tetiz, the driver did not respect the stop sign, and they were strongly impacted by a Ford Pick Up truck that was passing by shortly after 7 in the morning, on Monday, July 25th.

One of the crew members of the gray car had to be rescued by the emergency forces that had to use the jaws of life. The co-pilot was identified as Carlos Antonio Nah Chi, 32, a resident of Tetiz. In fact, he asked the construction workers for a ride in Celestún, they were all on their way to Hunucmá when the accident happened.

The rest of the constructin workers were treated by paramedics, but they did not need to be taken to the hospital. However, Nah Chi suffered a fracture of the tibia and fibula, as well as multiple concussions.

While Don Pedro, the driver of the Ford pick-up truck, had to be taken by state paramedics to a private hospital in the Yucatecan capital, and his condition is reported stable.

This is the second road accident on the Merida, Tetiz highway in one week.

