AMLO arrives in Washington D.C. to meet with Joe Biden

López Obrador said he plans to talk to Biden about work visas, inflation control, immigration, and security.

The relationship between the United States and Mexico — a direct trade-off under then-US President Donald Trump in which Mexico did not clamp down on migration and Washington did not press on other issues — has turned into a wide range of disagreements over trade, foreign policy, energy, and climate change.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador visits Washington on Tuesday to meet with his counterpart Joe Biden, a month after López Obrador turned down Biden’s invitation to the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles.

AMLO had demanded that Biden invite the presidents of Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela to the summit — countries with anti-democratic regimes — and also described the support of the United States for Ukraine as a gross error.

On this and other issues, it is clear that López Obrador gets along much worse with Biden than with Trump, who threatened Mexico but only wanted one thing from his neighbor to the south: Prevent migrants from reaching the border.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Friday that the Bidens want to welcome López-Obrador and his wife to the White House.

“They will be discussing a broad and deep agenda, including joint efforts on migration, food security, and economic opportunity, so the president is looking forward to having that conversation,” Jean-Pierre said.

She dodged questions about López Obrador’s repeated public criticism of the Biden administration.

