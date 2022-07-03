AMLO and Vila Dosal reiterated their willingness to continue working together on strategic projects

Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reiterated their willingness to continue working as a team around strategic projects that boost the economy of the state and the creation of jobs for Yucatecan families, such as the construction of a park in La Plancha and expansion of the Progreso International Port.

By holding a meeting to discuss the progress of sections 3 and 4 of the Mayan Train at Air Base number 8, Vila Dosal and López Obrador followed up on these plans that are promoted in a coordinated manner by the state government and the Federation in favor of the people and the development of the state.

Together with the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena), Luis Cresencio Sandoval González, and the director of the National Fund for the Promotion of Tourism (Fonatur), Javier May Rodríguez, the Governor and the Chief Executive discussed what is being done as part of the construction project of a park the land of “La Plancha” for the enjoyment of Yucatecan families, which at the same time will contribute to attracting more tourism to the city of Merida.

It should be noted that this project is the product of the Governor’s efforts since originally this area would be given to the Army to build homes and the new National Guard barracks, for which Vila Dosal managed with the López Obrador administration and then in a meeting with Sandoval González, that this space in the Yucatecan capital will be used for a public park.

The Governor and the President followed up on the progress of the construction of sections 3 Calkiní-Izamal and 4 Izamal-Cancún, of the Maya Train project, a work that will promote the economic reactivation of the state, tourism development, and the generation of jobs for the people in Yucatan.

During the meeting, Vila Dosal and the head of the Federal Executive affirmed that they will continue with the collaboration that the state government and the Federation have maintained to this day, especially around these and other plans that contribute to the development and generation of better opportunities for all Yucatecans.

