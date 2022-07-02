American Rock Band Guns N’ Roses confirm concert in Merida on October 15th

The band confirmed their visit with a “Ma’alob Mérida” on social media
After a series of postponements forced by the Covid-19 pandemic, the American band Guns N’ Roses confirmed a date for Mérida again.
Through an announcement on social networks, the rockers reported that on October 15 they will perform at the Xmatkuil Show Center, a venue where the band was expected since before the coronavirus arrived in Mexico.
Tickets are already available at this link and prices range from 2,140 pesos to 11,905 pesos.
Six sections will be available for this event: Hospitality, which is the most expensive; Extreme; VIP grandstands; General A; Stands and General B, which have the lowest price.
TicketRed will handle the sale of tickets for the event that will take place on October 15 this year at 9 pm.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
