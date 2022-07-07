Aeroméxico leaves 200 passengers stranded for more than four hours at the Merida Airport

200 passengers spent more than four hours waiting for the Aeroméxico flight to CDMX to take off after the airline reported a problem with the crew.

Due to a lack of crew, Aeroméxico delayed the departure of its three-morning flights to Mexico City from the Mérida airport by up to four hours.

The delay affected more than 200 passengers who intended to return to their places of origin and others who could not make it to work appointments. All these passengers resignedly find themselves in the last waiting room waiting for the departure of their respective flights for more than 4 hours.

Among them, Carlos N., a passenger on Aeroméxico flight 839, said he is worried because he has a work appointment and hopes to arrive on time.

By the way, he said that he did not know the cause of the delay and at the counter, they only told him that the boarding would be at 09:40.

Meanwhile, passenger Edgar García said that the delay affects him tremendously because he has a connection to travel to Torreón, and now he will miss that flight.

The affected flights were 821, 823, and 839, which normally depart at 06:01, 06:41, and 07:56 respectively and were rescheduled to take off from Mérida International Airport at 10:10, 08:11, and 10:12. hours.

The remaining 17 flights scheduled until 6:10 p.m. at the moment have no delays or cancellations and the same is reported in relation to the 14 arrival flights.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







