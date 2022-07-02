A wide array of activities this weekend as part of the 151 anniversary of Progreso

Mayor Julián Zacarías Curi invites all the people of the port and other parts of the State to attend the events that are organized within the framework of the 151 Anniversary of the Foundation of Progreso.

Gastronomic activities await people who like to try different flavors and experiences, as part of the First Edition of the Kibi Cake Festival, which will take place this Sunday, July 3, at 9:00 a.m., in the facilities of the Callejón del Amor, located in downtown Progreso.

As if that were not enough, that same day there will be a sample of regional snacks within the regional night “Tradition of my land”, which will take place on the esplanade of the House of Culture, where in addition to exhibitors, there will be folk dance and the presentation of local artists.

The president and secretary of the Organizing Committee, Dulce Soberanis Gamboa and Herbert Pech Baquedano, respectively; pointed out that there will be events for the entire family, who will be able to enjoy or participate in sporting, cultural and gastronomic events.

For those who like sports, Saturday, July 2, will be full of activities where you can participate or support your favorite team.

From 07:00 a.m. there will be Yoga classes at the Calisthenics Gym on the Traditional Malecón, as well as the First Viking Challenge 2022, at the Viking Beach Gym, on the International Malecón; and physical activity on the Wooden Deck.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments