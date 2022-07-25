89 turtle hatchlings of the Hawksbill species were released in Sisal, Yucatan

As part of the efforts made by the State government to conserve and protect the environment, mainly the marine species that reach the Yucatecan coast, 89 hatchlings of the Hawksbill sea turtle were released, one of the 3 species that come to the state coastline every year.

On the instructions of Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, the head of the Sustainable Development Secretariat (SDS), Sayda Rodríguez Gómez, led the release of the specimens that hatched on the morning of July 23, on the beaches of the “El Palmar” state reserve, located in the port of Sisal.

Rodríguez Gómez explained that these hatchlings hatched after a period of 60 days and are part of the 1,145 nests that agency personnel have found and monitored from April to June of this year, with the valuable support of 88 volunteers, in the camps, located in Sisal, Telchac Puerto, and Dzilam de Bravo.

In this sense, the official reiterated the importance of society being aware of the work carried out in favor of these species by the Sea Turtle Program of the State Committee for the Conservation and Protection of Sea Turtles (Coctomy), from which they determine the management protocols for the species and volunteers are trained to handle the hatchlings.

In these places, work is carried out with the support of the 88 volunteers, the vast majority of whom are young people from these communities, as well as from states such as Puebla, Sonora, and Veracruz, which ensures a sense of belonging and responsibility towards the species.

The head of SDS detailed the main functions of these camps, which consist of registering and counting the nests from the moment the turtles arrive, are to calculate the 60 days of hatching; in addition to evaluating and determining if the nests are in optimal conditions for their development, if not, the volunteers change the location of the eggs to controlled areas that do not represent a risk to the species.

“We also monitor the hatching, the number of eggs, the number of turtles that hatch, and the number of residuals are counted, that is, the eggs that for some reason could not hatch, these are also studied and analyzed to determine the possible causes”, Sayda Rodríguez Gómez concluded.

