$35 million more will be invested in the Chetumal Industrial Park

The resources will be used for works in the second stage of urbanization on the site.

Just three months after the end of the current state administration, the Chetumal Industrial Park with a Strategic Fiscalized Precinct receives an injection of almost 35 million pesos.

According to the Secretariat of Public Works (Seop) of Quintana Roo, the resource is intended for the second stage of the urbanization works on that site.

The SEOP-LPN-FAFEF-019/2022 competition documents do not specify the works that will be carried out in the area, but the information collected indicates that these works include access roads.

In the place, workers and machinery can be seen carrying out work, in addition to the access to automotive units that were transferred to the site by trailer.

The company to which SEOP awarded the contract was Construcciones Integrales AG del Sureste, S.A. de C.V., for a total amount of 34 million 886 thousand pesos.

The estimated date on which the company must finish the work is July 28 of this year.

According to the initial project, the Chetumal Industrial Park with a Strategic Fiscalized Precinct should have 68 industrial warehouses, 200 commercial premises, and 24 corporate offices.

This site began operations in August 2021, with two companies, BioAqua, Markins, and DataComm, identified with industrial activities, logistics, technology, and foreign trade.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments