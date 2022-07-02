$35 million more will be invested in the Chetumal Industrial Park

The resources will be used for works in the second stage of urbanization on the site.
Just three months after the end of the current state administration, the Chetumal Industrial Park with a Strategic Fiscalized Precinct receives an injection of almost 35 million pesos.
According to the Secretariat of Public Works (Seop) of Quintana Roo, the resource is intended for the second stage of the urbanization works on that site.
The SEOP-LPN-FAFEF-019/2022 competition documents do not specify the works that will be carried out in the area, but the information collected indicates that these works include access roads.
In the place, workers and machinery can be seen carrying out work, in addition to the access to automotive units that were transferred to the site by trailer.
The company to which SEOP awarded the contract was Construcciones Integrales AG del Sureste, S.A. de C.V., for a total amount of 34 million 886 thousand pesos.
The estimated date on which the company must finish the work is July 28 of this year.
According to the initial project, the Chetumal Industrial Park with a Strategic Fiscalized Precinct should have 68 industrial warehouses, 200 commercial premises, and 24 corporate offices.
This site began operations in August 2021, with two companies, BioAqua, Markins, and DataComm, identified with industrial activities, logistics, technology, and foreign trade.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Mauricio Vila Dosal declares in an interview that he wants to run for the presidency
Mauricio Vila Dosal, governor of Yucatan,.
-
A wide array of activities this weekend as part of the 151 anniversary of Progreso
Mayor Julián Zacarías Curi invites all.
-
AMLO inaugurates oil refinery although it’s not yet operational
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.
-
Bonnie, the new tropical storm in the Atlantic is taking a weird route
The Atlantic hurricane season’s second named.
-
US Attorney says that Texan women could start traveling to Mexico for abortions
A US immigration attorney said advocacy.
-
Evacuation of Plaza Fiesta due to the explosion of a gas tank
On Friday, July 1st, around 2.
-
Merida will have the first Public Veterinary Hospital in all of Southeast Mexico
Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal and Mayor.
-
Bolivia will produce toothpaste made from coca leaves
The government of Bolivia announced that.
-
Yucatan is consolidated as one of the states with the largest number of employment sources
Yucatan continues to advance in the.
-
IETRAM project will become a reality
The IETRAM project and complementary works.
Leave a Comment