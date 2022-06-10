Yucatecan company Grupo La Lupita’s distribution goes full electric

MÉRIDA, Yuc., June 9, 2022.- On Thursday, June 9, Yucatecan company Grupo La Lupita presented to the media one of their brand new electric trucks featuring innovative technology, acquired as part of the “Green Project” program.

With the presence of Edith Valdez García – Sales Advisor of Ford Yucatán, Mireille Alamilla González – Sales Manager of Ford Yucatán, Mr. Freddy Ortiz Rodríguez – Director of Grupo La Lupita, and Fernando Faller – General Manager of Ford Yucatán; one of the new E-Transit 2022 units was presented, which will be used for product distribution operations, as a preamble of the upcoming acquisition of other units.

The E-transit 2022 truck is fully electric, has a flexible and versatile design that incorporates the latest advances in safety and technology, equipped with an efficient and silent electric motor that can travel up to 200 km/h with a single load.

The unit presented has a sustainable operation model, since, at the end of the day of operations, it returns to the plant to recharge the multiple batteries used, through the energy generated by the solar panels, optimizing a completely clean cycle.

Among the main characteristics of the acquired unit, are the following benefits:

– Approximately 40% reduction in maintenance costs.

– Does not require filter or oil changes.

– Polluting emissions are completely eliminated.

– The air quality is improved in the areas where they circulate.

– Noise pollution is eliminated.

With this new program, Grupo La Lupita, a company dedicated to the production and distribution of snacks in southeastern Mexico, with a presence in Yucatán, Campeche, Quintana Roo, Tabasco, and Mexico City with a history of more than 40 years; pursues the efficient distribution of its products, while at the same time, contributes to caring for the environment.

It is important to note that Grupo La Lupita, among the other programs that it has launched in the “Green Project”, has implemented the use of solar panels to save electricity, as well as replacing the use of cardboard boxes with plastic containers; besides being a socially responsible company.

