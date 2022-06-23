Yucatecan chess players are selected for the Pan American Championship in Uruguay

Yucatán will have six selected players in the Pan American Youth Chess Championship, which will take place from the 25th of this month to the 2nd of July, in Montevideo, Uruguay, where they will travel with the support of Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal.

Mérida, Yucatán, June 22, 2022.- The brothers Sión, Atlas, Caissa, and Cronos Galaviz Medina, in addition to Daniela María Mukul Aldana and Santiago Zacarías Rodríguez, visited Carlos Sáenz Castillo, director of the Yucatan Sports Institute (IDEY), who congratulated them, wished them much success and assured them that he would be watching on their performance during the tournament.

The chess players said that they hope to ratify the good results they obtained in the Games of the National Commission of Physical Culture and Sports (Conade). In total, 12 Mexicans will participate, which means that Yucatan contributes with half of the team, demonstrating the great local potential in this discipline.

The inclusion of the four Galaviz brothers is something quite uncommon, and their father, Manuel Antonio Galaviz Valdez, is one of the national team’s three coaches, along with Óscar Sánchez Enríquez, who performs his duties at the “Inalámbrica” ​​Sports Complex, and Isaac García Tello.

All of them achieved the right to compete in this circuit, by being crowned in their respective categories, last November, in Cancun, Quintana Roo: Cronos, in sub-8; Cassa, 12; Atlas, 16, and Sion, 18, who has just received his official master’s degree from the International Chess Federation.

