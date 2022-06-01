Yucatan stands out with an imposing presence in the last edition of the Tianguis Turístico in Acapulco

During the recent edition of the Tourist Tianguis, the state of Yucatan stood out with the actions carried out by its entourage made up of 58 Yucatecan ambassadors from 11 municipalities and 9 associations; achieving 2,819 business appointments, giving continuity to the work carried out by the State Government since the economic and tourist reactivation.

The signing of agreements and letters of intent was a priority issue on the agenda of the State Government through the Secretariat of Tourism Development (Sefotur) with a view to giving continuity to the promotion of the destination; which led to closer ties with other destinations such as Puebla, Querétaro, San Miguel de Allende, Nuevo León and the ratification of the alliance of the states that make up the Mundo Maya region of Mexico.

During this meeting, Yucatan reaffirmed alliances with commercial partners such as Viva Aerobus, Volaris, Tag Airlines, CBX, Travel Shop, Megatravel, PriceTravel Holding, Conextur, Viajes Palacio and the one made with the El Corte Inglés travel agency are relevant for the state, due to that serve to reinforce the position of the destination in the national and international market, taking another step towards the internationalization of Yucatan as a tourist destination.

The participation of the state in the 2022 Tourist Tianguis was outstanding, not only because of its fantastic pavilion full of photo opportunities where guests could take one or more souvenirs, but also its delicious gastronomic area, featuring the Convent of Izamal representing the Magical Towns and the Maya villages; as well as the execution of various activations throughout the three days inside the exhibition center, as well as in one of the hotels of the hotel group, bringing a bit of Yucatan to Acapulco.

With more than 30 pink flamingos from Celestún, 10 giant hammocks from Tixkokob, 10 “you and me” chairs -also known as “confidentes”- intervened by art students from the UADY (Autonomous University of Yucatan), and a gastronomic area Directed by 4 gastronomic ambassadors, the traditional cook Elidé Castillo and Chefs Pedro Medina, Carlos Guillermo and Mauricio Loria who delighted hundreds of buyers with Cochinita Pibil, baked suckling pig, Motuleños eggs, venison Tzic among others.

Likewise, attendees were able to refresh themselves and enjoy the “Yucatán” craft beer brewed by Esmeralda Brewing, a Mexican brand founded by young Yucatecans committed to offering the market a variety of craft beers of the highest quality that reflect the culture of the coast. Yucatecan emerald.

Under the phrase “We needed time”, with which they paid tribute to Maestro Armando Manzanero during the 45th edition of the Tourist Tianguis in Yucatan, the attendees were able to travel back in time, recalling the “Rebirth of Tourism”, a motto with the one that lived the edition of this meeting in the white Merida, fostering in them the desire to return for a little more of Yucatan.

For its part, the Yucatan Pavilion, in which business meetings were held, as well as the signing of agreements, displayed various elements made of henequen, handicrafts that represented the importance of haciendas in the era of green gold, as well as videos showcasing the benefits of investing in the state.

