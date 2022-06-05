Yucatan is ready for the 2022 hurricane season

With the strengthening of the civil protection structure, as well as the close coordination between the SEDENA, public security forces, dependencies of the three levels of government, the business sector, and social organizations, Yucatan declares itself ready to reduce the damage and effects of the 2022 hurricane season.

The head of the General Secretariat of Government (SGG), María Fritz Sierra, on behalf of Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, led the First Ordinary Session 2022 of the State Civil Protection Council, in which all its members participated with proposals on how to handle this difficult period, which began on June 1st in the Atlantic and Caribbean region.

The official stressed that prevention is the best way to protect the population, for which she highlighted the collaboration of the Secretaries of National Defense (Sedena), Navy (Semar), and Public Security (SSP), with the National Guard and Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), among other instances.

Meanwhile, in his capacity as Technical Secretary of the Council, Enrique Alcocer Basto, head of the State Civil Protection Coordination (Procivy), stressed that actions in this area have been reinforced through meetings with municipal authorities, increased operational structure, and coordination with said authorities. institutions.

He reported that the network of temporary shelters is made up of 40 state-type shelters and 1,200 municipal centers and that there are six Procivy regional care centers, in Mérida, Motul, Tekax, Izamal, Tizimín, and Valladolid, to attend in a timely manner the population requirements.

Before the plenary session of this collegiate body, which also includes the National Water Commission (Conagua), the Mexican Air Force (FAM), the Regional Port Authority, the Red Cross, business chambers, universities, and professional associations, he stressed that there are available, at the end of April 2022, 10.3 million pesos from the Fund for the Attention of Emergencies and Disasters of Yucatan.

Along with the heavy rains forecast for the coming days, due to the remnants of Hurricane Agatha, which affects the Pacific coast of Oaxaca, José Luis Acosta Rodríguez, director of the Conagua Peninsula Basin Agency, predicted, for this time, the occurrence of 16 to 21 tropical cyclones.

He specified that 10 to 11 storms are expected, between four and six category 1 or 2 hurricanes, and two to four hurricanes at levels 3, 4, and 5, with greater activity than on the Pacific slope, where it has been forecast 14 to 19 meteors.

The names of the cyclones emerging from the Atlantic are Alex, Bonnie, Colin, Danielle, Earl, Fiona, Gaston, Hermine, Ian, Julia, Karl, Lisa, Martin, Nicole, Owen, Paula, Richard, Shary, Tobias, Virginie, and Walter, added the official.

He also stated that the continuation of the conditions of the La Niña phenomenon is predicted, during the summer and autumn, in such a way that the rise in temperatures above 28 degrees Celsius, in the Caribbean and Sonda de Campeche, will be a factor that will favor the development of tropical phenomena.

Likewise, the metrics point to a more active season than usual in the Atlantic, up to 50 percent above the average, which corresponds to 14 systems, while, in the Northeast Pacific, up to 25 percent above is expected. from the mean, which corresponds to 15.

As statistical data, he explained that, in the records from 1971 to 2020, of tropical cyclones entering the land, of which an average of 5.4 occur per year; the most affected states are Baja California Sur, with 17 percent of the total; Veracruz, 13.3; Quintana Roo, 12.2; Tamaulipas, 8.9, and Yucatan, 0.7.

Regarding Agatha, the Conagua representative reported that this morning, the remaining low-pressure system had weakened, but he confirmed, for the next few hours, intense punctual rains in Campeche and Quintana Roo, and very strong in Yucatan, with winds of 50 to 60 kilometers per hour.

During the session, Brigadier General Graduate of the General Staff (DEM) Francisco Miguel Aranda Gutiérrez, commander of the XXXII Military Zone, highlighted the close coordination and willingness of Sedena, through the DN-III-E Plan, to support the population affected by a disaster.

He explained that the aid phases are preventive, aid, and recovery, so that, after identifying the risk areas, troops are mobilized by air and land, with supplies and equipment, to the affected areas, to finally support them in debris removal and house cleaning.

He highlighted the availability of rolling stock, such as kitchens and bedrooms in semi-trailers, lighting towers, water treatment plants, and heavy machinery, including tractors, excavators, motor graders, and other relief implements.

They offered material and human resources to attend to any emergency, the Captain of the Naval Corps General DEM Rodolfo Hubert Durante, on behalf of Vice-Admiral Raymundo Pedro Morales Ángeles, commander of the IX Naval Zone, and Domingo Tito Bahena Salgado, coordinator of the National Guard in the state.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments