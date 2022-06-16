Yucatan continues to strengthen ties in the international cruise line sector

Sefotur participated in the Caribbean Cruise Summit 2022 held in San Juan, Puerto Rico by the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA)

Progreso, Yucatan June 15, 2022.- As part of the promotion and positioning of the State and the strategies to increase the arrival of more tourism within the Recovery Plan, implemented by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal and through the representation of the Ministry of Tourism Promotion (Sefotur), Yucatán was present at the Caribbean Cruise Summit 2022, held by the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA), an event designed to foster a better understanding of the cruise industry.

This specialized forum combined meetings and workshops with social functions, where attendees had a unique opportunity to develop relationships and promote products and services, as well as learn from approximately 100 FCCA Member Lines executives, who decide where ships call, what is sold and used on board and how to invest in destinations and infrastructure.‎

Participation in this event is thanks to the actions of the state government led by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, and part of the international promotion strategy for Yucatan by Sefotur, led by Secretary Michelle Fridman Hirsch, which seeks to strengthen maritime connections to the region and reinforce the tourist boom, positioning the state as one of the best tourist destinations in the country.

This meeting was attended by those mainly engaged in business with the cruise industry, including ports and destinations; cruise and tourism agencies, tour operators, attractions, tourism service suppliers, and naval agents.

Mr. Raúl Alejandro Paz Noriega, Technical Secretary of Sefotur, represented the same agency and the state.

The participation of Yucatan in this forum unleashed a series of positive results for the destination, among which are, first of all, the representation of Yucatan in the meeting of government leaders, where the general situation of the industry was updated.

Likewise, an important one-on-one meeting was held with Gina Dunnett, Director of product development of Azamara Cruises.

A meeting was held with José Negrón, Vice President of Operations in Private Islands of Norwegian Cruises.

Another meeting took place with André Pousada, Vice President of Government Relations for Latin America and the Caribbean, and Wendy McDonald, Associate Vice President, both of Royal Caribbean Cruise Line.

Paz also met with Beth Hatt, President, and Melissa Villarreal, Coordinator of Aquila, Cruise for Excellence.

And finally, a work meeting with Disney Cruise Lines, to further strengthen the relationship between the destination and the important entertainment company, and the workshop “Executives of operations and shore excursions”.

It should be noted that Yucatan has been active in receiving cruise ships since July 2021, in addition to improvements in infrastructure and the creation of new quality products and services in the area; also thanks to the actions implemented by the different actors in the industry, the State Government and municipal authorities, making the Port of Progreso one of the safest and most reliable for the arrival of cruise passengers.

The foregoing resulted in the fact that, from January to May 2022, the Port of Progreso in Yucatan received 41 cruise ship arrivals with 72,675 passengers, of which it is estimated that 58.3% who disembarked remained in the port; while 41.7% used the tour service to other points in the state; resulting in an estimated economic spill of 2.6 million US dollars.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments