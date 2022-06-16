Wednesday, June 15th, 265 new infections of Coronavirus are registered in Yucatan

In Yucatan, the mandatory use of face masks in open spaces is withdrawn. The measure is maintained for closed spaces and public transport.

It is recommended, as a preventive measure, the use of face masks in older adults, with comorbidities that put their health at risk or who present symptoms of respiratory disease.

Today, there are 12 patients in public hospitals.

104,714 patients have already recovered: they have no symptoms and cannot be contagious. This figure represents 92% of the total registered infections, which is 113,737.

On Wednesday, June 15th, a total of 265 new infections of Coronavirus were detected in Yucatan.

146 in Merida

25 in Valladolid

24 in Uman

17 in Kanasin

10 in Progreso and Tizimín

4 in Concal

3 in Acanceh, Motul, Pero

2 in Dzilam de Bravo, Izamal, Kinchil, Oxkutzcab, Samahil, Tekax

1 in Buctzotz, Chapab, Chemax, Seyé, Telchac Pueblo, Teya, Tixkokob

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments