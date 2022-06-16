  • Headlines,
    • Wednesday, June 15th, 265 new infections of Coronavirus are registered in Yucatan

    By on June 16, 2022
    Of the 13 minors who died in Yucatán, six were between 0 and 5 years old, and the rest were between 12 and 17 years old. Photo: (Sipse)

    In Yucatan, the mandatory use of face masks in open spaces is withdrawn. The measure is maintained for closed spaces and public transport.

    It is recommended, as a preventive measure, the use of face masks in older adults, with comorbidities that put their health at risk or who present symptoms of respiratory disease.

    Today, there are 12 patients in public hospitals.

    104,714 patients have already recovered: they have no symptoms and cannot be contagious. This figure represents 92% of the total registered infections, which is 113,737.

    On Wednesday, June 15th, a total of 265 new infections of Coronavirus were detected in Yucatan.

    • 146 in Merida
    • 25 in Valladolid
    • 24 in Uman
    • 17 in Kanasin
    • 10 in Progreso and Tizimín
    • 4 in Concal
    • 3 in Acanceh, Motul, Pero
    • 2 in Dzilam de Bravo, Izamal, Kinchil, Oxkutzcab, Samahil, Tekax
    • 1 in Buctzotz, Chapab, Chemax, Seyé, Telchac Pueblo, Teya, Tixkokob

    The Yucatan Times
    Newsroom



