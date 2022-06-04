USA and Spain are the major sources of FDI in Quintana Roo

In the first quarter of the year, Quintana Roo attracted 228 million US dollars of Foreign Direct Investment, driven by new capitals that landed and that represent 75% of the total.
According to the Ministry of Economy (SE), the state surpassed 96 million in the numbers for the same period last year, when they were 132 million dollars.
From January to March, the United States represented the largest generator of foreign capital in Quintana Roo with 160 million dollars, followed by Spain, which begins to bring back the confidence of investors with 28.6 million dollars.
If the upward trend continues, by the middle of the year the FDI that was had in all of 2021 could be exceeded when it reached 313 million dollars.
The hotel sector continues to recover after the pandemic:
During the first quarter, investments focused on the Lodging Services sector brought the state an important contribution of 89 million US dollars, with new lodging centers that are being inaugurated in Quintana Roo.
For this year, it is contemplated that at least one billion dollars will land in hotel rooms, which is important for the sector that is in recovery, after the pandemic.
The president of the Caribbean Business Coordinating Council (CCE), Iván Ferrat Mancera, explained that Quintana Roo needs to work to diversify its economy, especially towards industrial parks, technology centers, as well as support for production chains, something that was made known to the Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, with whom the leaders of the CCE met in Cancun to express their needs in terms of foreign relations.
He said that although it is important to strengthen bilateral relations with markets such as the United States, where in addition to having important investments, tourism is also consolidated, the door is opened to other niches.
“There was even talk of markets like Saudi Arabia or Qatar, which have very important investment funds and could bring a lot more foreign capital to Quintana Roo,” Iván Ferrat Mancera, president of the Caribbean Business Coordinating Council (CCE) concluded.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
