Uman is generating actions in favor of the environment

Uman municipal authorities are generating actions in favor of the environment in their territory to become a sustainable city for the benefit of the entire community.
(Umán, Yuc., June 15, 2022).- So far during the current administration, the rescue of green areas in public spaces has been a priority, planting 100 palm trees and more than 50 plants in different parts of the city, such as the neighborhood of Santiago, Dzibikal, Guadalupe, as well as at the entrance and in Uman’s central park.
These actions contribute to having a greener and more sustainable municipality, since trees absorb GHG emissions (Greenhouse Gases), as well as carbon emissions into the atmosphere, in addition to preserving wildlife.
These strategies are implemented with the aim of creating awareness among the population about the proper use of renewable resources, as well as the care of green spaces to reduce environmental damage to the planet.
That is why all Umanenses are invited to avoid littering, join the initiative, and take care of the areas that are being planted with trees, in order to balance environmental needs, an objective that can only be achieved by working as a team between society and government.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
150 Mayan Train workers refuse to work because they are not being paid overtime
Around 150 workers, between men and.
-
Two men arrested in Merida for robbery in two different shopping centers
José Manuel T V. and Héctor.
-
Yucatan continues to strengthen ties in the international cruise line sector
Sefotur participated in the Caribbean Cruise.
-
Wednesday, June 15th, 265 new infections of Coronavirus are registered in Yucatan
In Yucatan, the mandatory use of.
-
Enchantment of the Seas docked for the first time in Progreso, Yucatan
The cruise ship Enchantment of the.
-
AMLO says that Daylight Savings Time will almost certainly be eliminated in Mexico
On his Monday morning press conference,.
-
World Naked Bike Ride was a big success in Mexico City!
Members of the World Naked Bike.
-
Amlo denies that organized crime rules in Mexico
On Wednesday, June 15th, Andrés Manuel.
-
AMLO said Mexico will stop buying gasoline from the US in 2023
Mexico will stop buying gasoline from.
-
President Daniel Ortega has authorized Russian troops, planes, and ships to deploy to Nicaragua
Russia says the measure is ‘routine,’.
Leave a Comment