Two men arrested in Merida for robbery in two different shopping centers

José Manuel T V. and Héctor Valentín C. C., 40 and 36 years old, respectively, were arrested in Merida, on Wednesday, June 15th, for their probable responsibility in the crime of qualified robbery.

They are accused of thefts committed in businesses located in two different shopping malls: one to the east and the other to the north of Mérida.

Based on citizen reports to the 9-1-1 emergency number, the State Investigative Police (PEI) of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) and the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), began investigations and gathered evidence to prove the presumed responsibility of both subjects, originally from Mexico City.

The investigating agents and prosecutors analyzed videos from Merida’s Control, Command, Communications, Computing, Coordination, and Intelligence Center (C5i) of the SSP, and from private properties and businesses videos, among other indications, to establish the probable participation in the events of the now arrested.

The two were placed at the disposal of the Control Judge who issued the arrest warrant.

