Two men arrested in Merida for robbery in two different shopping centers

José Manuel T V. and Héctor Valentín C. C., 40 and 36 years old, respectively, were arrested in Merida, on Wednesday, June 15th, for their probable responsibility in the crime of qualified robbery.
They are accused of thefts committed in businesses located in two different shopping malls: one to the east and the other to the north of Mérida.
Based on citizen reports to the 9-1-1 emergency number, the State Investigative Police (PEI) of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) and the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), began investigations and gathered evidence to prove the presumed responsibility of both subjects, originally from Mexico City.
The investigating agents and prosecutors analyzed videos from Merida’s Control, Command, Communications, Computing, Coordination, and Intelligence Center (C5i) of the SSP, and from private properties and businesses videos, among other indications, to establish the probable participation in the events of the now arrested.
The two were placed at the disposal of the Control Judge who issued the arrest warrant.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
150 Mayan Train workers refuse to work because they are not being paid overtime
Around 150 workers, between men and.
-
Yucatan continues to strengthen ties in the international cruise line sector
Sefotur participated in the Caribbean Cruise.
-
Uman is generating actions in favor of the environment
Uman municipal authorities are generating actions.
-
Wednesday, June 15th, 265 new infections of Coronavirus are registered in Yucatan
In Yucatan, the mandatory use of.
-
Enchantment of the Seas docked for the first time in Progreso, Yucatan
The cruise ship Enchantment of the.
-
AMLO says that Daylight Savings Time will almost certainly be eliminated in Mexico
On his Monday morning press conference,.
-
World Naked Bike Ride was a big success in Mexico City!
Members of the World Naked Bike.
-
Amlo denies that organized crime rules in Mexico
On Wednesday, June 15th, Andrés Manuel.
-
AMLO said Mexico will stop buying gasoline from the US in 2023
Mexico will stop buying gasoline from.
-
President Daniel Ortega has authorized Russian troops, planes, and ships to deploy to Nicaragua
Russia says the measure is ‘routine,’.
Leave a Comment