Tropical Storm Bonnie likely to form this week in the Atlantic

Potential Tropical Cyclone Two is likely to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the southern Windward Islands on Tuesday.
The National Hurricane Center said the poorly defined disturbance will move over the southern Caribbean or near the northern coast on Wednesday and Thursday.
Meteorologists expect the system to slightly strengthen over the next few days if it remains over water.
They said it will likely become a tropical storm near the southern Windward Islands or while moving westward across the southern Caribbean Sea.
The system has a 90% chance of developing over the next five days.
Weather officials are also monitoring two other disturbances. One of them is in the Gulf of Mexico, just offshore of Texas. It could develop as it slides back toward Texas and Mexico.
The other system is located about 1200 miles east of the Windward Islands. It is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.
The system is forecast to interact with another tropical disturbance. Some gradual development is possible later this week.
None of the systems pose a threat to the Yucatan Peninsula (at least not yet).
Comments
more recommended stories
-
One in 20 people identifies as part of the LGBTI community in Yucatan (ENDISEG)
Based on the National Survey on.
-
Canadian Expat Runs Over Motorcyclist in Progreso, Yucatan
A resident of Canadian origin accidentally.
-
SSP agents rescue workers held inside a property in Mérida’s San Sebastián neighborhood
Authorities of the Yucatan State Government.
-
Hundreds of same-sex couples get married in Mexico City massive ceremony
In Mexico City, hundreds of same-sex.
-
Four killed in Colombia as Bullring collapses (Watch Video)
Four people were killed and about.
-
Six police officers were gunned down in Nuevo León, Mexico
Six police officers were killed and.
-
President Biden condemned human smuggling criminal networks and blamed them for the San Antonio tragedy
President Joe Biden on Tuesday condemned human.
-
Fifty migrants found dead inside a truck in Texas
In one of the deadliest recent.
-
Heineken to invest US$90 million in new Mexico plant
Heineken will build a 1.8 billion.
-
Merida Airport averages 8,300 daily passengers
Prior to the start of the.
Leave a Comment