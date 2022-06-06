The Spanish company Grupo CHR will invest more than 460 million pesos in Yucatan

Yucatan continues to consolidate itself as an attractive pole for attracting international investment.

(yucatan.gob.mx)- Mérida, Yucatán, June 4, 2022.- As a result of the commercial promotion carried out by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, the Spanish company Grupo CHR, dedicated to the construction industry, will invest 22 million euros in Yucatán, which is equivalent to approximately 462 million pesos, plus generating more than 600 jobs in the next 2 years for the establishment of a society of companies that, together with local firms, will develop a series of projects in the construction, development, and housing industries.

The Spanish firm’s interest in settling in Yucatan to generate synergies and develop housing, mainly in the interior of the state, thus opening up new employment opportunities for Yucatecans and their families, is the result of Vila Dosal’s most recent trade mission to Europe, where he put into operation in Madrid, Spain, the State Government Representation Office for that country and the rest of the European Union.

Due to the climate of peace and tranquility that prevails in the state, more and more people are seeking to come and live in Yucatan, therefore, the CHR Group project contemplates the construction and development of housing poles, especially for older adults. in retirement who want to come to settle in the state.

The works that make up the plan of the Spanish firm will not only bring an economic benefit to the state, as Yucatan continues to advance towards a more solid economy. that offers greater development opportunities to local and foreign companies for the benefit of Yucatecan families.

Grupo CHR covers all business lines related to the world of construction. The CHR GROUP Division – CHR Europe Management and Construction – is the fundamental axis and all the buildings and reforms of group companies pass through it, such as: Evolution, Aran4 Promotora, Aran4 Inmobiliaria, Obras Informes Edificación, Proyectos y Desarrollos Urbanísticos Madrid or SPACIO Duero, among others.

The company is dedicated to the development of innovative buildings with the best quality materials. Currently, it has the approvals of the ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001 quality seals.

The firm, whose headquarters are located in Aranda de Duero (Burgos), was founded in 1960 by Jesús Risk, as a small risk construction and reform company in the Ribera del Duero area of ​​Burgos. In 2010, they started in the United Arab Emirates, and in Spain, they began their expansion through Castilla y León, Madrid, and the Canary Islands.

Regarding the new Yucatan office in Madrid, Spain, it must be remembered that it seeks to facilitate trade and investment in both directions, both so that Yucatecan businessmen can develop investment projects in Spain and the European Union, as well as those Spanish companies that want to offer their products and services.

In this space, Yucatan will be promoted so that artisans, producers, and entrepreneurs can sell their products in the European market and promote the state as a destination for investments and exportable offers before the 27 countries that make up the European Union.

Since the beginning of his administration, Governor Mauricio Vila has focused on promoting Yucatan as the ideal place to invest due to its characteristics, its strategic position, and its logistics by sea, since shipments leave from the Port of Progreso to Houston, Miami, or Tampa, which has been well received by companies from different parts of the world.

In addition, Yucatan has been recognized as the safest state in Mexico, thanks to the teamwork of citizens and the government, which has invested heavily in the most modern surveillance equipment and the most advanced control center.

It also offers legal certainty, transparency, and speed in processing, through a single digital window that facilitates the procedures and requirements for investors.

Through the different trade missions that Vila Dosal has carried out in several countries, Yucatan continues to be positioned as an attractive place for large international companies, which generates investments that directly benefit Yucatecans with the generation of more jobs. high profile and better paid.

As a result of these efforts, Yucatan has a package of more than 200 investment projects, for over 100,000 million pesos, international firms such as Amazon, Accenture, Fincantieri, and Tesla, already have a strong presence in the state and they will be developing new branches in the next few years in the state and that will result in the creation of thousands of direct and indirect jobs for the people of Yucatan.

