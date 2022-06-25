The growth of the manufacturing industry continues in Yucatan

Result of the joint work between the Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal and the private initiative to boost the economy and the creation of more and better jobs, in the first four months of the year, the manufacturing industry in Yucatan generated a production value of 25.1 billion pesos, which represented a growth of 12.6% compared to the same period in 2021, reported the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI).

(INEGI).- According to this indicator, in that same period, the manufacturing industry in Yucatan registered average employment of 37 thousand 860 workers, which represented a growth of 5.7% compared to the same period in 2021, an increase higher than the national of 2.7% and which positioned the state within the first five places in the growth ranking at the national level.

In particular, in April 2022, this sector registered a labor occupation of 37 thousand 934 workers, which resulted in a growth of 6.6%, compared to the same period in 2021, a growth higher than the national of 2.9% and which positioned the been within the first six places with the highest growth.

Likewise, the INEGI indicated that this industry registered an average of 7.6 million hours worked, that is, a growth of 5.4% compared to the same period in 2021, a growth higher than the national one of 2.6%, and that it positioned the state in the sixth position with higher growth.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments