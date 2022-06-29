Texas trucking company says vehicle with 51 dead migrants was ‘cloned’ by traffickers

A tractor-trailer that law enforcement found at least 51 migrants dead in on Monday, June 27th, was copied from a south Texas-based trucking company, according to a report.

(Associated Press).- Officials believe that the truck was abandoned in San Antonio after it had mechanical problems. A city worker discovered the scene on Monday evening after hearing a cry from the trailer.

At least 46 migrants were found dead at the scene and more died at hospitals.

The 18-wheeler was a clone of a truck belonging to an Alamo-based company with the same color and registration numbers, the owners of Betancourt Trucking and Harvesting told San Antonio Express-News.

“Our reefer (refrigerated trailer) is sitting right in the yard… That one in San Antonio is not our trailer,” Felipe Betancourt Sr. and Felipe Jr. told the local newspaper. “They have info on the truck that doesn’t belong to them.”

Border Patrol officers have been encountering record numbers of migrants trying to cross the southern border, including 239,416 last month and 235,478 the month before that.

In this aerial view, members of law enforcement investigate a tractor-trailer on June 27, 2022, in San Antonio, Texas. Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott placed the blame on the Biden administration’s immigration policies.

“These deaths are on Biden,” Abbott tweeted on Monday evening. “They are a result of his deadly open border policies. They show the deadly consequences of his refusal to enforce the law.”

