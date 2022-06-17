Ten tips for chartering a catamaran in the British Virgin Islands

The summer season means more and more people will be dreaming of taking a fabulous break in the sunshine. And one of the most popular holiday fantasies is relaxing on your own boat, exploring palm-fringed beaches and turquoise seas.

It sounds like a lottery-winner’s dream doesn’t it? Yet it’s surprisingly easy to turn that fantasy into reality.

There has been a big change in the accessibility of dream holidays like that. It’s all thanks to the rise of specialist boat hire operators.

A leading international company like Borrow A Boat can now make it easy and affordable to arrange a sailing holiday in exotic locations all over the world.

Imagine how it would feel to be dangling your feet in the warm clear sea from the deck of your own boat somewhere sunny and beautiful, like the Caribbean.

The straightforward and easy-to-use digital service offered by Borrow A Boat shows that boat hire holidays are now available to more people than ever before.

A few years ago chartering a catamaran in the British Virgin Islands would have seemed a holiday only suitable for the super-rich. Now these trips and vacations are available for everyone.

So it may be time to stop dreaming – and start acting. Here are a few tips on how to arrange a great catamaran charter holiday:

1. Choose the most reputable, experienced and expert boat hire company you can find. You’ll get the greatest peace of mind using a leading operator like Borrow a Boat. They are one of the largest and most reputable you’ll find anywhere. They offer an amazing 45,000 boats for hire across the globe.

2. Be honest about your abilities before you begin. Decide whether you are experienced enough to hire a boat ‘bareback’, that is skippered and crewed by your and your party.

Or do you think it’s wide, or simply more relaxing, to charter a boat with a skipper, or even enjoy the luxury of chartering a vessel with a full crew?

3. And then of course, one of the nicest decisions: where do you go? Whether you are a beginner or you are very experienced at chartering the islands of the Caribbean are great for sailing trips.

Many boat hire operators recommend the British Virgin Islands. This group of pretty islands are globally renowned as a safe and inspiring boating holiday destination.

4. Now you will have the very exciting stage –choosing your boat. If you are using a top operator like Borrow A Boat you will find it has a wide range.

In fact Borrow a Boat usually has several hundred boats available to choose from in the BVI.

This means you’ll be able to choose between a great assortment of sailing yachts, motorboats and catamarans. There will be boats for every budget and size of party.

Note that catamarans are the most popular Caribbean choice – for their shallow draft, stability in the water and more flexible deck space.

5. But how big a boat do you need? Smaller will be more affordable – but will there be room? You’ll need to store your supplies as well as the members of your holiday party.

Think of sleeping quarters but also deck space to sunbathe and to eat.

6. Don’t forget to ask the boat operator for advice. A large company like Borrow A Boat has been running boat charters in the BVI for a long time and has plenty of expertise for you to draw on.

7. Of course you can be casual about your itinerary, depending on how each day’s mood takes you. But it’s good to have a rough route planned out in advance.

Check what’s within your range and what sort of spots you want to visit. The BVI offer a lovely range of sailing destinations – from busy harbours full of party spots and dining options to quiet secluded coves where you can moor with no-one else in sight.

8. It’s a good idea to think about what supplies you will need in advance. Your operator may be able to help stock the boat in advance.

It’s best to plan ahead. There are plenty of provision stores in the bigger harbours – but few in the remote outlying islands and coves.

9. Research the attractions of the BVI ahead of your visit. You’ll see there are plenty of things to do and see, whether you head for snorkelling in the underwater caves at The Indians or decide to take the easy but spectacular hike across Jost Van Dyke island.

Sailing around the BVI’s on a catamaran opens plenty of opportunities to connect with yourself and wildlife.

10. And don’t forget that all this planning is part of the fun. You’ll be able to imagine so much of the holiday before you even get there.

The anticipation will be a great morale boost as you plan your escape from work and normal life. And when you arrive at the BVI you’ll be able to reap the benefits of all the things you’ve chosen and arranged in advance.

The BVI is such a great sailing destination that a chartered catamaran holiday can be all about relaxing. And you can add as much adventure, watersports and socialising as you want. Whatever you choose to do, a little advance planning will set you up for a fabulous holiday. And a streamlined digital service and experienced boat hire operator will make all that much easier than you ever thought possible.







Comments

comments