Summit or no summit… Here comes the caravan! (Watch Video)

Mexico just became the biggest spoiler of this week’s Summit of the Americas that President Biden is hosting in Los Angeles – and that’s not going to end well.

(AZCentral.- )Just before the summit’s kickoff on Monday, June 7th, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced he was boycotting it over Biden’s decision to exclude Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua.

A few hours later, one of the largest migrant caravans ever began its journey from southern Mexico to the U.S.-Mexico border – apparently timed to coincide with the summit, where migration will be a top issue.

Mexican media outlets put the caravan size at anywhere between 10,000 to 15,000 migrants from a range of countries, including Venezuela.

AMLO may not be eager to call off that caravan

The dramatic images of throngs of migrants making the trek north are being widely shared on social media and will undoubtedly become another political flashpoint for Republicans already batting with Biden over border crossers.

Una nueva caravana de migrantes de diversas nacionalidades, sale de Tapachula, en México, luego de que el Instituto Nacional de Migraciones de ese país, permitiera el paso. El objetivo de estas personas es llegar al norte, es decir, a la frontera con EEUU. pic.twitter.com/DVHWs7vkOC — Julio Flores (@julioenradiotv) June 6, 2022

Unless, of course, the Mexican president stops the caravan – something he might not be in a rush to do in the midst of his feud with Biden.

That feud was already overshadowing the summit’s goal, which is to forge better relations with Latin America and the Caribbean.

López Obrador said the U.S. was excluding Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua out of a “desire to dominate without any reason” and that it was disrespecting the “countries’ sovereignty (and) the independence.”

