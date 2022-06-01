Storm leaves 465,000 users without electricity in the Yucatan Peninsula last weekend

The Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) confirmed that a storm affected 465 thousand users in the states of Campeche, Quintana Roo, and Yucatán during the last weekend.

Through a statement, the CFE indicated that this figure represents 22 percent of total users in the region.

He pointed out that it was at 4:55 p.m. that two 400 kV high-voltage lines went out of operation.

This caused a widespread 51-minute outage and was subsequently restored to 97 percent of the 465,000 affected users in the Yucatan Peninsula.

He indicated that the cause of the failure has not yet been identified, since there is a storm with atmospheric discharges on its way from the town of Xbacab to Champotón, which is making it difficult to inspect the area.

“The CFE staff is ready to start restoring the two 400 kV lines that are out of operation as soon as it is possible to do so safely,” the company said.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







