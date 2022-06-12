Six electric carriages will come into operation in Mérida

The municipality of Mérida refines details so that in the next few days six electric carriages can come into operation in the first square of the city, informed Mayor Renán Barrera Concha.

The cost of each carriage ranges between 500,000 and 600,000 pesos, the Commune will grant a subsidy of 59 percent and a financial credit of 41 percent on the price of the vehicle.

“We are practically ready to be able to launch this first phase of the electric carriages, there are going to be several stages, where we are going to be perfecting the process, but we are going to be very happy to be able to share with all of you the date of launch, I have already invited the Governor to accompany us to the presentation of these vehicles and I would be meeting soon with the coachmen union to fine-tune the last details of the presentation”, he pointed out.

