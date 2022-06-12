Six electric carriages will come into operation in Mérida

The municipality of Mérida refines details so that in the next few days six electric carriages can come into operation in the first square of the city, informed Mayor Renán Barrera Concha.
The cost of each carriage ranges between 500,000 and 600,000 pesos, the Commune will grant a subsidy of 59 percent and a financial credit of 41 percent on the price of the vehicle.
“We are practically ready to be able to launch this first phase of the electric carriages, there are going to be several stages, where we are going to be perfecting the process, but we are going to be very happy to be able to share with all of you the date of launch, I have already invited the Governor to accompany us to the presentation of these vehicles and I would be meeting soon with the coachmen union to fine-tune the last details of the presentation”, he pointed out.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Mérida mayor announces investment in security
The mayor of Mérida, Renan Barrera.
-
Covid cases on Friday, June 10, 2022: 193 new cases and 11 patients hospitalized
In the last 24 hours, the.
-
Four arrested for drug dealing in El Cuyo, Yucatan
Federal and state forces carried out.
-
Senior citizen dies during a fire in downtown Merida
A bitter awakening was experienced by.
-
It´s official, 2023 and 2024 editions of the Smart City Expo Latam Congress will be held again in Yucatan
Due to the ability of its.
-
Missing senior citizen found dead in Tizimín, Yucatan
The search for Don Isidro ended.
-
Amber Alert activated for 12-year-old girl reported missing in Tizimín, Yucatan
12 years-old Joseline Aimé Rosado Aguilar,.
-
Expert says the Fifth Wave has arrived in Mexico
The infectology expert and former commissioner.
-
“Internet Para Todos” a communication company that now belongs to the nation: López Obrador
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced.
-
Yucatecan company Grupo La Lupita’s distribution goes full electric
MÉRIDA, Yuc., June 9, 2022.- On.
Leave a Comment