    • Six Covid-related deaths so far this month in the Yucatan

    By on June 20, 2022

    On Saturday, June 18th, the Yucatan Ministry of Health (SSY) reported the sixth death from COVID-19 this month.

    The deceased is a 60-year-old man from Mérida, with a history of high blood pressure.

    297 new infections were confirmed (230 in Mérida, 15 in Progreso, 14 in Kanasín and Umán, 5 in Conkal and Valladolid, 2 in Tekax and Teya and 1 in Cuncunul, Huhí, Ixil, Maxcanú, Mocochá, Motul, Oxkutzcab, Peto, Temozón and Tizimín).

    A total of 14 people remain in public hospitals (2 more than Friday, June 17th).

    From June 1 to 18, there is a total of 3,090 infections and 6 deaths (4 men and 2 women).

    The accumulated during the pandemic is now 114 thousand 627 positive cases and 6 thousand 939 deaths in the state of Yucatan.

    The Yucatan Times
    Newsroom



