Six Covid-related deaths so far this month in the Yucatan

On Saturday, June 18th, the Yucatan Ministry of Health (SSY) reported the sixth death from COVID-19 this month.
The deceased is a 60-year-old man from Mérida, with a history of high blood pressure.
297 new infections were confirmed (230 in Mérida, 15 in Progreso, 14 in Kanasín and Umán, 5 in Conkal and Valladolid, 2 in Tekax and Teya and 1 in Cuncunul, Huhí, Ixil, Maxcanú, Mocochá, Motul, Oxkutzcab, Peto, Temozón and Tizimín).
A total of 14 people remain in public hospitals (2 more than Friday, June 17th).
From June 1 to 18, there is a total of 3,090 infections and 6 deaths (4 men and 2 women).
The accumulated during the pandemic is now 114 thousand 627 positive cases and 6 thousand 939 deaths in the state of Yucatan.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Cleaning work continues in Progreso, Yucatan
Cleaning and maintenance work continues in.
-
Covid new wave will not drive tourists off
Despite the fact that there is.
-
Tourism agency is responsible for destroying turtle nests in Rio Lagartos, Yucatan
Environmentalists call on the Government of.
-
Tropical storms Blas and Celia weakened but still bring heavy rain to Southern Mexico
Celia weakened to a tropical depression.
-
Mexico manages to dissipate the migrant caravan
The largest migrant caravan to date.
-
Colombia elects first leftist president
Latin America has taken another leftward turn,.
-
Governor Mauricio Vila proposes to link Progreso with the Maya Train Project
Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal held a.
-
Mexico sets a new Guinness World Record for a massive boxing class
Mexico City has set a world.
-
Photo of monkey wearing bullet-proof vest goes viral on social networks
A spider monkey wearing a bulletproof.
-
The Canadian government will sanction those who harm someone else while intoxicated
Canada’s federal government introduced a bill.
Leave a Comment