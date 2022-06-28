Shanghai Disney to reopen on Thursday, June 30th

The Walt Disney Co’s (DIS.N) Shanghai Disney Resort said on Tuesday it would reopen the Disneyland theme park on June 30, a month after the Chinese economic hub lifted a two-month-long COVID-19 lockdown.
(REUTERS).- The theme park has been shut since March 21, when the resort closed its doors amid an uptick of cases in Shanghai. The city lifted its lockdown on June 1 and the resort has begun opening some areas just over a week later.
The resort said in a statement it will resume ticket sales on Wednesday and capacity levels will be controlled, without specifying at what levels. Some experiences, such as Marvel Universe, will remain shut, it added.
All guests will also need to show proof of a negative COVID test taken within the last 72 hours to enter, it said.
Fresh waves of COVID-19 cases since March prompted the Chinese government to adopt stringent measures to cut off the spread, including shutting numerous public venues in several cities. The Universal Beijing Resort was closed for nearly two months before its reopening on June 25.
Shanghai Disneyland is a joint venture with the Chinese state-owned Shendi Group, which holds a 57% stake.
