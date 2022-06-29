Seven Yucatecan beaches receive the “Platinum Certification”

Seven beaches in Yucatán, Río Lagartos, Celestún, Telchac, Sisal, Cancunito, San Felipe, and El Cuyo, received for the second consecutive year the Platinum Beaches certification for their environmental and social quality standards, a distinction that contributes to attract more tourism and boost economic activity and job creation in these communities.

(IMNC).- After the evaluation visit by the auditors of the Mexican Institute for Standardization and Certification, the body in charge of said process, it was found that these destinations meet the requirements to obtain a re-certification.

As part of this methodology, the result of the evaluation highlights that the beaches reduced their percentage of contamination by up to 94% in Celestún; in Telchac, contamination was reduced by 88%, in Sisal by 74%, in Cancunito by 93%, in San Felipe by 87% and in El Cuyo by 71%.

Platino Beaches is a certification granted by the Mexican Institute for Standardization and Certification and has the vision of making the country’s beaches known for their scenic beauty, environmental excellence, being free of contamination, safety, facilities, signage with relevant information on each beach. and universal accessibility.

It should be noted that, in 2019, the Government of Yucatan headed by Mauricio Vila Dosal submitted to the Mexican Institute for Standardization and Certification 3.7 km of coastline in seven Yucatecan beaches to obtain the certificate as Platinum Beaches, four of them are part of a Reserve of the Biosphere and two more are part of State Reserves.

The methodology certifies that the beaches with this distinction meet the requirements of being beaches free of solid waste, hazardous waste, oil or petroleum derivatives, or feces. Also, they have signage with care information, protection of the coastal ecosystem and security measures for visitors, and urban solid waste bin stations on the beach and away from the sea, among other requirements.

In order to maintain the quality standard required by this certification, each of these beaches has a working group, the majority of which is made up of women, with whom specific actions are organized such as monthly beach and mangrove cleanups, and sterilization for domestic fauna and training in tourism.

