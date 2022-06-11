Senior citizen dies during a fire in downtown Merida

A bitter awakening was experienced by the inhabitants of a house in the direction of the Ermita, in Mérida, when their house began to catch fire, and in a few minutes, it was engulfed in flames.

Unfortunately, the incident left an elderly man dead and a young woman seriously injured.

The events occurred around 4:25 a.m. on Friday, June 10th, in a house located on Calle 81 between 72 and 74 in the Center of Mérida, when Irma “N”, 68 years old, began to smell a burning smell while she slept.

Upon awakening from the strong smell, the woman left her room and realized that the living room of her house was being consumed by flames, so she returned to the room and went out through a door to the porch.

Unfortunately, Augusto “N”, 71 years old and the woman’s husband, did not have the same fate, since he was in the living room and could not open the main door of the house, which had five locks.

Meanwhile, the woman began to ask for help, so next-door neighbors called the 911 emergency number to report what was happening.

Witnesses indicated that the column of smoke reached a great height since it was coming out of the second floor of the property.

Agents and firefighters from the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) arrived at the scene, and the woman told them that her daughter was on the second floor of the house.

The firefighters entered the property and rescued Roxana “N”, 27 years old, who had to be taken immediately to the Mérida Clinic, since she had 2nd-degree burns on 70 percent of her body.

The first inquiries indicate that the fire was caused by a short circuit.

Semefo personnel also arrived at the place to lift the man’s body.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







