San Antonio tragedy truck driver pretended to be a victim

According to the Daily Mail, Homero Zamorano was ‘very high on meth’ when police arrested him in a field near the crime scene. He was taken into custody not far from where the semi had been abandoned–
Two Mexican nationals were also arrested over the fatal smuggling incident. They were charged with possessing firearms while residing in the U.S. illegally, human trafficking, and man slaughter.
Zamorano pretended to be one more victim; however, he was apprehended.
The commissioner of the National Migration Institute (INM), Francisco Garduño Yáñez, highlighted that security cameras from US authorities recorded Homero “N” passing through different checkpoints.
The driver and two other detainees are facing federal charges of human trafficking and homicide.
According to the report, of the total people deceased, there are 27 Mexicans, 14 Hondurans, 7 Guatemalans, 2 Salvadorans, and one body pending identification.
In addition, there are 16 migrants who remain in six hospitals in Texas, and among them are 3 Mexicans, as well as 13 of other nationalities, although they have not yet been fully identified.
