Rudy Giuliani is assaulted by a grocery store employee In Staten Island

Controversial former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani was assaulted by a ShopRite worker Sunday while campaigning for his son’s gubernatorial bid in the city’s Staten Island borough.
The 78-year-old Giuliani was slammed in the back by an unidentified ShopRite worker, according to the New York Post. The assault reportedly left him shaken, the report said.
“I was stunned,” eyewitness Rita Rugova-Johnson told The Post after the attack at the supermarket. “I was shoulder-to-shoulder with Rudy inside ShopRite,” Rugova-Johnson said. “We’re talking, and all of a sudden an employee came out of nowhere and open-handedly slapped him in the back and said, ‘Hey, what’s up, scumbag?’
The worker was arrested at the store. His charges and identity were not immediately available.
Giuliani was campaigning for his son, Andrew Giuliani, who is in a Republican primary race for governor.
A former attorney and adviser for President Donald Trump, Giuliani caused a stir earlier this year when he was unmasked as an exiting costumed contestant in Season 7 episode of Fox’s popular primetime series The Masked Singer. Judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke left the stage in protest of Giuliani’s appearance when his identity was revealed.
Giuliani was also subject to ridicule for his unwitting appearance in the 2020 film Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. He was lured into a hotel bedroom on the pretext of an interview by a conservative news outlet. The uncomfortable confrontation with actress Maria Bakalova appears to be heading toward a sexual encounter, but ends with Borat running into the room and shouting ““She’s 15. She’s too old for you.”
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
