Renan Barrera Concha participated in the Local Economy panel “Economic Growth of Yucatan”

Merida Municipal President, Renan Barrera Concha, participated in the Local Economy panel table “Economic Growth of Yucatan” organized by the Mexican Institute of Finance Executives Yucatan, within the framework of the 11th IMEF Forum 2022 “The Economic Future of Mexico, Global Impact Post Pandemic”.

The Secretary of Economic Development and Labor of the State of Yucatan, Ernesto Herrera Novelo, was also present at the event.

Barrera Concha highlighted that, in the face of the pandemic, Mérida had to redirect resources and efforts to reinforce state strategies in terms of promoting the local economy, with support programs for SMEs and small entrepreneurs which create sources of employment.

Barrera Concha pointed out that in the face of the crisis generated by Covid-19, values ​​such as innovation and creation focused on finding opportunities and advantages in the adversity of this pandemic, have resulted in greater stability, inclusion, and development.

The IMEF 2022 forum is considered an important space to address relevant issues about the economic future of Mexico and the financial, political, and renewable energy panorama at the global, national, and local levels.

Finally, this edition was attended by 16 top-level financial experts, economists, political analysts, and environmentalists, who shared their knowledge, research, and predictions about the panorama that awaits the world and Latin America with the political changes of the left, monetary and economic.

