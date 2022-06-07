Red Cross invites the Yucatecan society to show their solidarity

Mérida, Yucatán June 6, 2022.- “We want to invite the Yucatecan society to show solidarity with the Red Cross, either by donating in-kind or financially, for which we have different means through which you can send us your contribution”, expressed the State Delegate, Michelle Byrne de Rodríguez.

“We already have the new piggy banks with the 2022 lids that we will be leaving in shopping centers, points of sale such as pharmacies, at the Mérida airport, and other places where they allow us to collect, we ask you to be generous with the institution and to help us because everything has risen in prices, such as gasoline for ambulances, medical supplies and maintenance costs,” said Byrne de Rodríguez.

“Whether it’s the holiday season or the tropical cyclone season, we need your support to continue providing our services. It should be noted that the volunteers have not stopped providing pre-hospital emergency medical care, nor have any paramedics been fired. of the eight local delegations”, he added.

For her part, the State Fundraising Coordinator, Silvia Casares de Fuente, pointed out that efforts have been made in conjunction with various companies, but an additional effort is required since the pandemic has affected these donations.

Likewise, she indicated that people or companies interested in supporting can receive a tax-deductible from their contribution by contacting the phone number 9999 440687, from 9:00 am. to 1:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday.

You can also do so to the Mexican Red Cross account, Bancomer 0190904996, directly on the website https://www.cruzrojayucatan.com/, at moneypool.mx/cruzrojayucatan or you can send an email to donativos@cruzrojayucatan.org







