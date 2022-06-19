Photo of monkey wearing bullet-proof vest goes viral on social networks

A spider monkey wearing a bulletproof vest was found dead after a bloody cartel shootout in Mexico among the bodies of 11 bullet-riddled gangsters, reports say.
(FGJ-Edomex).- The monkey was reported to be the pet of a man in his 20s said to be part of Mexico’s notorious La Familia Michoacana cartel.
Its owner was found dead with several bullet wounds and the monkey lying on its chest following a gunfight between the criminal group and authorities in the town of Texcaltitlan in Mexico City state on Tuesday.
Photographs circulated on social media showed the small monkey lying splayed out dressed in a bulletproof vest, a camouflage jacket, and a diaper.
Mono Araña Disfrazado de Sicario Murió Durante Enfrentamiento en Texcaltitlán— Palestra Ags (@PalestraAgs) June 16, 2022
Traía Chaleco Camuflado y Quedó Inerte Abrazado a su Dueño.
La Fiscalía General de Justicia del Estado de México (FGJ-Edomex) Confirmó la Muerte del Mono. pic.twitter.com/4Mcoi0HFai
Mexican authorities confirmed the authenticity of the images, and said it was unclear whether the monkey died due to gunfire, said AP.
“A primate was killed at the scene, which was presumably owned by a criminal who was also killed at the scene,” state prosecutors said in a statement, according to AP.
The statement said an autopsy will be carried out by a veterinarian, and that authorities will consider whether to bring animal-trafficking charges against the surviving suspects.
10 men were killed during the shootout on Tuesday, and one more died in hospital.
Authorities seized various weapons including firearms, vehicles and cartridges, and several suspects were detained, according to the paper.
The Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico also released images of detained suspects, including five men and three women, Infobae reported.
A minor under the age of 15 was also arrested.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Six Covid-related deaths so far this month in the Yucatan
On Saturday, June 18th, the Yucatan.
-
Cleaning work continues in Progreso, Yucatan
Cleaning and maintenance work continues in.
-
Covid new wave will not drive tourists off
Despite the fact that there is.
-
Tourism agency is responsible for destroying turtle nests in Rio Lagartos, Yucatan
Environmentalists call on the Government of.
-
Tropical storms Blas and Celia weakened but still bring heavy rain to Southern Mexico
Celia weakened to a tropical depression.
-
Mexico manages to dissipate the migrant caravan
The largest migrant caravan to date.
-
Colombia elects first leftist president
Latin America has taken another leftward turn,.
-
Governor Mauricio Vila proposes to link Progreso with the Maya Train Project
Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal held a.
-
Mexico sets a new Guinness World Record for a massive boxing class
Mexico City has set a world.
-
The Canadian government will sanction those who harm someone else while intoxicated
Canada’s federal government introduced a bill.
Leave a Comment