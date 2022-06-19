Photo of monkey wearing bullet-proof vest goes viral on social networks

A spider monkey wearing a bulletproof vest was found dead after a bloody cartel shootout in Mexico among the bodies of 11 bullet-riddled gangsters, reports say.

(FGJ-Edomex).- The monkey was reported to be the pet of a man in his 20s said to be part of Mexico’s notorious La Familia Michoacana cartel.

Its owner was found dead with several bullet wounds and the monkey lying on its chest following a gunfight between the criminal group and authorities in the town of Texcaltitlan in Mexico City state on Tuesday.

Photographs circulated on social media showed the small monkey lying splayed out dressed in a bulletproof vest, a camouflage jacket, and a diaper.

Mono Araña Disfrazado de Sicario Murió Durante Enfrentamiento en Texcaltitlán



Traía Chaleco Camuflado y Quedó Inerte Abrazado a su Dueño.



La Fiscalía General de Justicia del Estado de México (FGJ-Edomex) Confirmó la Muerte del Mono. pic.twitter.com/4Mcoi0HFai — Palestra Ags (@PalestraAgs) June 16, 2022

Mexican authorities confirmed the authenticity of the images, and said it was unclear whether the monkey died due to gunfire, said AP.

“A primate was killed at the scene, which was presumably owned by a criminal who was also killed at the scene,” state prosecutors said in a statement, according to AP.

The statement said an autopsy will be carried out by a veterinarian, and that authorities will consider whether to bring animal-trafficking charges against the surviving suspects.

10 men were killed during the shootout on Tuesday, and one more died in hospital.

Authorities seized various weapons including firearms, vehicles and cartridges, and several suspects were detained, according to the paper.

The Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico also released images of detained suspects, including five men and three women, Infobae reported.

A minor under the age of 15 was also arrested.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments