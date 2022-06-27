One dead after another hunting accident in Yucatan

On Sunday, June 26th, a 67-year-old man lost his life after being mistaken for a deer while hunting.
The events were recorded Sunday morning in the mountains of the Kunché community, belonging to the municipality of Temozón. According to what was found out, a group of people went hunting, and the party split in two.
The tragedy came when a young man, 20 years old, with little experience, mistook the elderly E.U.P., 67 years old, for a deer and shot him, the pellets injured the sixty-year-old, and he died at the scene.
Paramedics from the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) arrived at the scene, but they could only confirm the man’s death.
Municipal and SSP agents cordoned off the area and notified the personnel of the Public Ministry of the events for the corresponding legal purposes.
