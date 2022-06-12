On Tuesday, June 14th, dust from the Sahara desert will arrive in Yucatan and six other Mexican states

A couple of weeks ago a strong wind surprised the residents of CDMX. Trees and power poles fell. This was due to a cloud of dust from the Sahara and in the next few hours, another of these clouds will cover six states in our country.

In a statement, the Ministry of the Environment reported that starting today and during the remainder of the weekend a cloud of dust from the Sahara will cover the states of Campeche, Quintana Roo, Tabasco, Tamaulipas, Veracruz, and Yucatan.

It was detailed that there will be low to moderate concentrations and that the cloud will later move towards the southeast of the United States of America.

According to the analysis of numerical models and satellite images, observed by the National Meteorological Service of the National Water Commission, it is forecast that on Tuesday, June 14, a new pulse of dust from the Sahara will arrive over the mentioned states with large concentrations of dust.

The main effects of Saharan dust are:

Sunsets and sunrises with reddish tones, due to the interaction of the sun’s rays with the dust particles.

When these dust clouds move across the Atlantic Ocean, they temporarily limit the development or intensification of tropical cyclones, since these dust clouds form large expanses of dry air.

The Saharan dust cloud is released from the Sahel region of the Sahara desert, and it is common for it to develop each year during spring and summer.

Saharan dust storm ‘dyes’ the Spanis skies brown and spreads across Europe

A huge dust storm swirling over Europe from the Sahara desert made it difficult to breathe in much of Spain for the second day in a row on Wednesday, June 8th, forcing clean-up crews to work harder as far afield as Paris, London, and Belgrade; to remove the layer of dirt that falls on cars and buildings.

Europeans woke up to eerie skies, from the grimy gray of Madrid to the orange hues of the Swiss Alps, caused by tiny particles that had traveled thousands of miles across the Mediterranean Sea.

The European Union’s Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service said it was tracking the large mass of dust that has “degraded air quality in much of Spain, Portugal, and France”.

While Spain is bearing the brunt of the storm, the dust was dumped far beyond, casting ocher stains on cars in drizzly Paris, and spreading fine dust over a large swath of the European continent.

Experts, including Spain’s national weather service, described the event as “extraordinary” for the amount of dust in the air but noted that it had not broken any records.

