Moto-taxi driver arrested for threatening a woman with a screwdriver in Kanasín, Yucatán

The operator of a motorcycle enabled as a moto-taxi was arrested by agents of the Kanasín Municipal Police, after the suspect allegedly threatened his passenger with a screwdriver, according to the man because the woman wanted to pay him another amount that does not correspond to the service.

The affected Gaby C.H., reported that she went to her daughter’s school to pick her up and return to her home in the Paraíso Oriente 3 subdivision of Kanasín when at the moment of getting off the woman paid the amount of $15 pesos for the service, which It is the price that they charge regularly, but the operator said that the cost of service was $25 pesos and he would not accept no for an answer.

«When I told him that the fee was $15 pesos, I spoke to him in a good way, he got out of the vehicle and took out a long screwdriver from his bag, he pointed the tool at me and told me that he was not joking around and that I must pay him what he demands, that is an attack towards my person and a very traumatic experience if you ask me,” said the woman.

Finally, the woman agreed to pay the amount but took photographs of the driver and informed the municipal authorities who, in a quick operation, managed to retain the suspect who identified himself as Rafael J., 65 years old, and was transferred to the public jail while the investigations were carried out. the corresponding proceedings.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments