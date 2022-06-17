More than 3,400 people have visited the Jurassic Trail already

The Jurassic Trail celebrates a week of having opened its doors to the public, and at the moment, more than 3 thousand visitors have already lived the experience of traveling to the Mesozoic era, walking the corridors of this theme park, which mixes fun and knowledge of the historical events that changed the course of life on our planet.

Located at the end of the boulevard that leads to Chicxulub Puerto; National, foreign, and Yucatecan tourists, as well as students from the port of Progreso, have been received by the “Jurassic Friends”, who have given them a multi-sensory tour of the era of the great reptiles.

The Jurassic Trail has been visited in this first week by 3,482 people, of which 1,733 are from Progreso. All visitors have enjoyed this park made up of animatronic figures, authentic fossil remains, and family gathering spaces.

The positive response of those who have made the tour has motivated others to get to know the Jurassic Trail, where you can also buy souvenirs, handicrafts, and a meal in the dining area.

If you want to attend, we remind you that the costs of access to the Jurassic Trail are: Children from 3 to 10 years old, $100 pesos; Teenagers 13-17, $150 pesos; Adults 18 years and older, $200 pesos; and Foreign visitors, $300 pesos.

Progreseños can attend for free from Monday to Friday, and people from the rest of the State of Yucatán have a 50% discount, also, from Monday to Friday.

In addition, as part of the policy of inclusion in the Jurassic Trail, senior citizens will have a 50% discount on their admission every day and people with some type of disability will have free access every day. School groups in the State of Yucatan will have free access from Monday to Friday.

It is worth mentioning that in order to make the benefits described above valid, it is necessary to do so with a prior reservation on the website jurassicpath.com.

The park hours are from Monday to Sunday from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.; and on cruise days from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

