Mick Jagger tests positive for COVID-19

The Rolling Stones announced they’ve postponed their concert Monday night in Amsterdam after frontman Mick Jagger tested positive for COVID-19.

(EFE).- A message posted on the band’s social media pages reports that the show, which was scheduled to take place at Amsterdam’s Johan Cruijff Arena, was called off when Jagger tested positive for the virus “after experiencing symptoms of COVID upon arrival at the stadium.”

The note added, “The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for tonight’s postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority. The show will be rescheduled for a later date. Tickets for tonight’s show will be honored for the reschedule date. [Stand by] for details.”

The 78-year-old Stones singer, meanwhile, posted a note of his own on social media, reading, “I’m so sorry that we’ve had to postpone the Amsterdam show with such short notice tonight. I have unfortunately just tested positive for COVID.”

“We aim to reschedule the date ASAP and get back as soon as we can,” his message continued. “Thank you all for your patience and understanding.”

