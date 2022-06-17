Mexico will seek to host the 2036 or 2040 Olympic Games (Marcelo Ebrard)

Marcelo Ebrard, head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE), mentioned on his social networks that the government will seek Mexico to host the 2036 or 2040 Olympic Games.
In a meeting with Mexican high-performance Olympic athletes and in the presence of Marijose Alcalá, a former Olympic diver that was recently appointed President of the Mexican Olympic Committee (COM), Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon stated:
“Thank you Olympians. I’m taking your proposal to hold the Olympic Games in Mexico. If President López Obrador authorizes, we will go ahead with it, and congratulations to the new President of the Mexican Olympic Committee, Mary José Alcalá, Olympic.”
If this proceeds, it will be the fourth time that Mexico presents its candidacy to host the Olympic Games, with 1956, 1960, and 1968 as a precedent.
On a previous occasion, Mexico City hosted the XIX Olympiad, from October 12 to 27, back in the year 1968, after two unsuccessful candidatures.
Back in 1968, a total of 5,516 athletes participated, 4,735 men and 781 women, from 112 countries, who competed in 172 events corresponding to twenty different sports.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
