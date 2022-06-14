Mexico is back on CDC’s Level 3 travel advisory

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated its travel warning for Mexico, saying the country now is a Level 3 for a high rate of coronavirus cases.
In an update on Monday, the health agency said the level of COVID-19 in Mexico was being upgraded from Level 2 (moderate) to Level 3 (high).
People who go to Mexico, it said, should be vaccinated, and those who are not should avoid traveling to the country.
“If you are not up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines, avoid travel to Mexico,” the health agency said in its advisory. “Even if you are up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines, you may still be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19.” Hillicon Valley — Data privacy bill challengedEquilibrium/Sustainability — Historic tundra fire blazing in southwest Alaska
Mexico is one of seven countries within the last week that the CDC has issued new warnings.
New Caledonia, United Arab Emirates, Guyana, Mongolia, Namibia, and Saint Kitts and Nevis have also been placed in a Level 3 advisory, meaning that the virus spread in the country is at a high level.
As of June 13, there are 113 countries and islands currently on the health agency’s Level 3 advisory.
