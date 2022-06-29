Mexican journalist murdered in Tamaulipas

A journalist in Tamaulipas was killed by an armed subject. His daughter was also injured and is reported in serious condition.

The General Coordinator of Social Communication of the Presidency of the Republic, Jesús Ramírez Cuevas, erroneously reported that the journalist Antonio de la Cruz was attacked when he was accompanied by his family, that his daughter was dead and his wife injured.

This statement was changed by the official after Miguel Domínguez, editorial director of Expreso Victoria, announced that the only victims of the attack were his companion and daughter.

So at the moment, the woman’s health condition is serious.

#CdVictoria🔴Nuestro compañero Antonio de la Cruz fue atacado a balazos cuando salía de su domicilio; exigimos que este crimen no sea otro más que quede en la impunidadhttps://t.co/dHvu3DdfVG — Expreso (@ExpresoPress) June 29, 2022

The Tamaulipas journalist identified as Antonio de la Cruz worked for the “Expreso” media outlet.

De la Cruz was leaving his home with his daughter, on Puerta de la Luna street, in the Puerta Tamatán subdivision, in Ciudad Victoria, Tamaulipas, when he was intercepted by an armed man who shot him at close range.

The Governor of Tamaulipas, Francisco García Cabeza de Vaca, declared that he regrets the tragic events and requested the support of the State Attorney’s Office to clarify the case.

Journalists murdered in Mexico:

Jose Luis Gamboa Arenas (Veracruz)

Alfonso Margarito Martinez Esquivel (Tijuana, BC)

Maria Lourdes Maldonado Lopez (Tijuana, BC)

Heber Fernando Lopez Vazquez (Salina Cruz, Oaxaca)

Juan Carlos Muniz Hernandez (Fresnillo, Zacatecas)

Armando Linares Lopez (Zitacuaro, Michoacan)

Luis Enrique Ramirez Ramos (Culiacan, Sinaloa)

Yessenia Mollinedo Falconi (Cosoleacaque, Veracruz)

Sheila Johana Garcia Olivera (Cosoleacaque, Veracruz)

Roberto Toledo (Michoacan)

Jorge Camero Zazueta (Sonora)

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments