Merida’s second “White Night” of 2022 would arrive in October

The mayor of Mérida, Renan Barrera Concha, confirmed that they are already working on a second edition of the White Night for 2022, which would arrive on the eve of the Day of the Dead.
The mayor revealed that it would be in the month of October, and as it was the first, it will have the participation of numerous galleries, a regional show, and a large number of artists on stage.
According to the director of culture of the city council, Irving Berlin, the estimated date is October 22, and close to the date of the day of the dead, it is considered to give it a theme related to souls.
Until now there are no confirmed artists, and soon they will be announcing the details.
