Mérida will open a congress, convention, and exhibition office

The director of Economic Development and Tourism of the Mérida City Council, José Luis Martínez Semerena, announced that next September the office dedicated to the promotion and support for congresses, conventions, and exhibitions will open in the state capital.
The municipal official announced that “in response to the need to extend the presence of Mérida as a destination for these events, this office will also have the function of presenting proposals seeking to increase the capacity of attendees and, with it, the benefit for companies. and economic sectors of the State”.
He recalled that with the visit that Mayor Renán Barrera made to the city of New Orleans, agreements were signed to strengthen ties and exchange experiences, since that city receives events of up to 20 thousand people.
Merida Conventions’ Office
“The office for the promotion of Conventions and Exhibitions will have as its goal, not only to compete for this type of event, but also to promote Mérida in this economic segment of national and international tourism,” he stated.
The official also pointed out that the adequate profile of the person who will be able to direct this office is sought and with it, the mechanisms so that, linked to the tourism and business sector, collaborate in the needs, activities and proposals to increase the presence of our city as a point of interest in this segment.
He pointed out that the infrastructure, security and services of the Yucatecan capital allow a greater opportunity to receive congress events, conventions, exhibitions and incentive tourism with greater volumes, which can also generate jobs and economic benefits.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
