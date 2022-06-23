Mérida needs to renew its urban infrastructure in streets and public spaces

Mérida City Council seeks to respond to the needs of citizens and the delay derived from two years of the pandemic

(merida.gob.mx) Mérida, Yucatán, June 22, 2022.- To renovate the urban infrastructure that shows natural wear and tear, improve public spaces and rehabilitate the markets, the Mérida City Council will request additional economic resources to promote actions and works for the benefit of all the families of the Municipality.

The years of the pandemic forced the Municipality to shift numerous resources to health care, mitigate job losses, shield all public services and municipal employees with health protocols, slowing down the necessary investments in the maintenance of public infrastructure, much of it already deteriorated and old.

Considering these factors, the Mérida City Council urgently needs to attend to the maintenance and modernization of its public infrastructure, reduce the backlog in its care – a backlog that has been extended during the pandemic – and thereby promote the reactivation of the local economy.

Mérida is known for the responsible management of its public resources, the quality of its public services, and for promoting zero tolerance in attention to the vulnerable population and the fight against poverty.

Faced with the challenges of a city in constant growth and given the importance of carrying out the priority projects contained in the Municipal Development Plan 2021-2024, it is necessary and essential to request additional economic resources for productive public investment, for the amount of 350 million pesos, which will allow promoting more actions and programs for social and urban development in Mérida and its surrounding areas.

With these resources and the promotion of more and better actions, citizens will benefit from greater fluidity in vehicular traffic, a reduction in environmental pollution, safe and spacious markets, and more public spaces to live with their families.

On the other hand, there would also be better public lighting with adequate maintenance and the acquisition of technology to raise the quality of the service that improves the safety of the population.

This proposal, which was authorized in an Extraordinary Municipal Government Session, aims to reduce the gaps derived from two years of the pandemic, a time in which resources were redirected mainly to prevention and health care.

The City Council will be able to invest these resources in the promotion of public works, especially in the creation and attention to public spaces; modernization of markets; construction, and resurfacing of streets, sidewalks, and other roads.

It is important to point out that the credit quality rating of the Municipality of Mérida granted by the three Rating Agencies has remained at levels between “A+ and AA+”, which means that the Municipality has a high credit quality by offering security for timely payment of debt obligations and maintain very low credit risk under adverse economic scenarios.

The three agencies that evaluate the Municipality of Mérida are HR Ratings México, S.A. de C.V., Moody’s Local Mexico, S.A. of C.V., and S&P Global Ratings, S.A. de C.V. All of them highlight the solid liquidity position and the marked financial recovery in 2021 after the impact of the pandemic in 2020, at the end of 2021 own income represented 41.85% of Total Income.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments