Merida municipal government promotes the rehabilitation of public spaces

Mérida is distinguished by its citizen peace, its infrastructure, and, above all, by its inhabitants who actively participate in the initiatives of the municipal administration, especially in those strategic and priority actions that allow improving the environment of their community, assured the Mayor Renan Barrera Concha.

“A city like Mérida is built by all of us, that is why the decisions that involve its residents must be addressed jointly by citizens and government, in order for there to be harmony, a strategic planning that implies executing infrastructure works that our community needs,” Renan Barrera said.

In the supervision of the remodeling works that are being carried out in the “Las Flores” park, located on Calle 25 between 52 and 54 of the Jardines de Mérida subdivision, the Municipal President thanked the neighbors who were involved in this work that was carried out under the scheme of Participatory Design of Public Spaces.

Accompanied by the residents of the aforementioned subdivision, the Municipal President reported that the Mérida City Council will work on the rehabilitation and creation of new spaces that allow better use of the park’s facilities, which promote sports and harmonious coexistence among neighbors.

“To achieve this, it is essential that, as a government and organized citizens, we collectively build the spaces and the city that we want, only then can we exercise our right to the city,” the mayor concluded.







