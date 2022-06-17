Merida Mayor inaugurates the First Forum of Projects and Actions for the Cuxtal Ecological Reserve

“A city that cares for its environment, its flora and fauna, and that has public policies for the conservation of its natural reserves, is undoubtedly a better place for the citizens who live there, and this is precisely what the Mérida City Council seeks for our society,” said the Mayor, Renán Barrera Concha.

In this sense and with the aim of disseminating the importance of the Cuxtal Ecological Reserve as an essential element for conserving both natural and cultural biodiversity, as well as publicizing the environmental goods and services it provides to the people, the Mérida City Council launched the First Forum of Projects and Actions for the Cuxtal Ecological Reserve, to be held on June 16th and 17th in the auditorium of the “Olimpo” Cultural Center.

During these two days, universities, non-governmental organizations, and academic centers will present papers on environmental information and diversity of species, flora, and fauna. They will present their research on social and productive aspects, as well as the development of strategies, some elaborated in other protected areas, that can be replicated in this territorial reserve.

In this regard, the director of the Cuxtal Ecological Reserve, Sandra García Peregrina, announced that the main objective of this forum is to learn about the research on this protected area to generate a network of knowledge, in order to know who is carrying out studies about it and above all, to know how to join forces to have better projects and options for the Cuxtal Ecological Reserve.

“In the framework of the 29th anniversary of the reserve, we want to highlight its importance because it is an area where vital environmental services for development and human quality are produced, such as the production of oxygen, the extraction of water in quality, and quantity and the development of productive systems for the local communities”, he explained.

The mayor stated that this initiative seeks to promote applied research that allows moving from theoretical knowledge to practice and start a collection of information related to the Cuxtal Reserve and its territory.

The Cuxtal ecological reserve features several programs, such as information management monitoring through geographic information systems, environmental education, and the promotion of low-impact production projects and sustainable management.

