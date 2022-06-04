Mérida is ready to receive national and foreign tourists during the summer

Mérida is already ready to receive hundreds of national and foreign tourists during the next summer vacation period, a significant hotel occupancy is expected that may even exceed the figures for Holy Week, when 70 percent was reached; Therefore, it is estimated that July and August will be important months for the recovery of tourism after the coronavirus pandemic.

The director of economic development and tourism of Mérida, José Luis Martínez Semerena, noted that events of great importance such as “La Noche Blanca”, will pay for a significant arrival of tourists during the summer, as it was a sample that the Yucatecan capital has an important range of attractions to offer.

He indicated that restaurants, craft shops, and other businesses in the industry benefit from this type of event that takes place in months considered as “transition”, in which they await the arrival of high season, such as summer.

“We are sure that in the months of July and August we will be able to reach levels of 80 and 85 percent, which is almost where we were in 2019 and especially because we have noticed that people want to travel and see new places, we have had a great response from the events in the city of Mérida”, he pointed out.

The official recalled that recently, the mayor of Mérida, Renán Barrera Concha, traveled to the south of the United States to promote the city and attract investments that pay to achieve better numbers in the following months of the year, to boost the economy in the different sectors.

Martinez Semerena reiterated that programs such as “La Noche Blanca” have the potential to attract tourism and help businesses, restaurants, museums, and galleries to maintain themselves after the euphoria and high movement experienced during the Holy Week and Easter holidays. “These events help keep hotel occupancy going,” he said.

The director of economic development and tourism of Mérida reported that a month ago, they held a meeting with the members of the Yucatan Tourism Observatory (OTY), where it was reported that the levels of occupancy and overnight stays in the city are increasing, with an average of 4.5 to 5 nights for those who arrive for business and conferences.

Regarding the new attractions that have been implemented in the city, such as the electric scooter rides on Paseo de Montejo, he responded that the challenge for the management he chairs is to look for innovative programs so that people have one more reason to come and get to know the city, so they have had a good response so far.

